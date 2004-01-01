Recent Stories

Our Current Issue

Farag Bayrakdar's 'In Between the Lines': When 'Nation' Becomes a Weapon!

By Farag Bayrakdar


I belong to the 1950s generation, having been brought up socialized by Nasserite, Baathist, Communist and secular cultures. The meaning of nation for me gradually changed through time, although I have felt privately inclined to the term my good folk used, which wasn’t politically and ideologically loaded.

Essays and Features

‘Children of Monsters’: Doomed by Nature and Nurture?

By Elie Chalala

With the passing of Patrick Seale (1930-2015), it might become difficult to read more “authoritative” personal-political biographies of members of the Assad family. Assad the son demonstrated little trust in the past decade, even for the British scholar in whom Assad the father frequently confided. Will anyone else step onto the stage of political biographies about Syria’s elites in order to offer us a stronger grip over the character of Bashar al-Assad? Not certain, at least as of now.

Essays and Features

Syrian Booknotes

By Elie Chalala

Since the 2011 March uprising, scores of books have been published on Syrian politics, with most written by a new generation of scholars with no longstanding background in what might be loosely called “Syrian Studies.” For someone who has devoted years to the study of Syrian politics, first as a graduate student and then as an academic, I admit to not missing many of Syria’s “old guard” analysts.

Books

Ghostly Performances: Arab-American ‘Otherness’ and Haunted Stereotypes

By Angele Ellis

Unquestionably, Michael Malek Najjar’s new book will stand as a vanguard in the study of Arab-American culture and arts. “Arab American Drama, Film and Performance: A Critical Study, 1908 to the Present,” reviewed by Angelle Ellis for Al Jadid’s forthcoming issue (vol. 19, No. 69), adds much for those interested in the history of Arab theater and film, specialist and the non-specialist alike.

Books

When a Corpse Becomes an Icon for Syria’s Agony and Abandonment!

Elie Chalala

Al Hayat’s editor-in-chief shares a recent experience in Warsaw, when the tourist guide in the hotel said to him: “It is important to go to Auschwitz to view the effects of the holocaust, the gas chambers and the atrocities committed by the Nazis.” Mr. Charbel's answer proved telling, and predictable, given the current tragedy in Syria. “I listened to her words and was tempted by a desire to smile. There is no justification for me, an Arab, to go to Auschwitz. I have no right to examine history’s genocides while I am drowning in the holocausts of the present. I am from a region whose armies and militias do not hate the ‘final solution.’”

Essays and Features

Syrian Refugee Drama Troupe Seeks to Heal Traumas

By: 
Al Jadid Staff

It is no accident that the "Love Boat" theatrical sea journey ends in Shakespeare's "King Lear," as more and more Syrians die either under assault from Assad and Russian bombs or by drowning, desperately taking to the seas in hopes of escaping genocidal policies.

Section: 
Essays and Features

‘The Morning They Came for Us’: Untold Stories of Syria's Most Vulnerable Victims

By: 
Elie Chalala

Ms. Janine di Giovanni, one of Europe’s most respected reporters, chronicles the hardships inflicted upon adults and children alike, telling tales both gruesome and emotional in her new book, “The Morning They Came for Us” (Liveright, 2016). 

 

Section: 
Essays and Features

Dreaming at the Crossroads of Cultures: Mirages

By: 
Angele Ellis

Issa Makhlouf’s “Mirages” (The Post-Apollo Press, 2015), formerly translated from the Arabic into French in 2004, returns in an English edition translated by Alicia F. Lam.

 
Section: 
Books

Love and Loss: An Iran-Iraq Story

By: 
Bobby Gulshan

For those unaccustomed to witnessing the daily, random bombardments of cities during a bloody conflict like the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, it would be hard to imagine the lives of those who actually endured those experiences.

 
Section: 
Books

